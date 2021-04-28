Christiansburg police car aims to spread awareness about child abuse

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new police cruiser in Christiansburg is working to spread awareness about child abuse and neglect.

On Wednesday, the Christiansburg Police Department revealed its latest car which includes decals with information on child abuse.

The town’s police chief says his officers felt it would be a good way to show the community there are resources available for help.

“We will continue in the future to be aggressive on child abuse in our community. It’s an issue that needs to be addressed and we felt this was a great idea to put the message out to our community and give them some resources to be able to respond,” Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson said.

The chief says the car will be added to the department’s fleet once it’s ready to hit the road.