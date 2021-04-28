Have coronavirus vaccine questions? Rockbridge County-area leaders have answers

LEXINGTON, Va. – Lexington and Rockbridge County leaders want to hear from you on all things coronavirus.

Leaders said that while they understand that everyone is growing tired of the virus, the work to get rid of it isn’t complete.

On Thursday evening, during a virtual town hall event, medical and public health experts will take your questions.

To submit your question, email jhostetter@lexingtonva.gov or call 540-462-3700.

“We want to answer questions and head-on meet the concerns or anxiety that people have about COVID, the COVID vaccinations and what the best practices are moving forward,” said Lexington Mayor Frank Friedman.

The meeting runs from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on the City of Lexington’s Facebook page.