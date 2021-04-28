Lexington-area program wants to help 6 people of color launch a business by the end of this year

LEXINGTON, Va. – A new initiative in the Lexington area aims to drive more businesses owned and operated by people of color. In fact, they have a goal of opening four to six of these businesses by the end of 2021.

The Walker Program combines free business training, grant funding and ongoing support to committed people who want to start or grow businesses in the Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County area.

Beginning in August 2020, the program started at a time when the country was facing a racial reckoning. This answered the call of providing more opportunities to communities often left behind, community members say.

“God bless those who have a passion and want to follow it. Now, specifically in the Black community, they’ve got the access to capital and training if they need it,” said Lexington Mayor Frank Friedman.

Allyson Davoll is the first graduate of the program. She opened her second salon (Inspired to Enhance) in downtown Lexington in April 2021.

“When I’m in cosmetology school training to do hair, I’m not being trained to do white hair or Black hair or Asian hair. I’m trained to do hair. That’s how I’m training my up-and-coming stylists and technicians,” said Davoll. “So many people are naysayers or so many people won’t encourage me or won’t support me. Forget those people! Focus on the people who will.”

The Walker Program will be seeking similar funding from private donations, institutional and organizational partners. To offer a donation of funds or in-kind goods or services, contact them here.