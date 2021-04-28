Lynchburg City Council debates over 5% pay increase for city workers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Council debated Tuesday over the discussion of giving city workers a 5% pay increase.

Leaders say there’s about $3.6 million available.

Councilman Sterling Wilder made a motion during Tuesday’s meeting to accept the recommendation.

“[City workers] have worked through a pandemic. All of our city staff members need the five percent. If you’re at the higher percent bracket of a pay raise because of your degree, because of the work you’re doing, you’re there for a particular reason,” Wilder told 10 News.

But Councilman Chris Faraldi was against the proposal in its present form, arguing it would make a current issue over salary compression worse.

“Those at the top will get a strong majority of those funds; and those at the bottom, who are the ones who really need it, will not get much to address those compression issues,” Faraldi said Wednesday.

Faraldi asked to postpone the discussion one week so city staff could write a report on a pay study that was paused during the pandemic.

Ad

Reid Wodicka, interim city manager, said that wasn’t enough time.