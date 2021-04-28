Vandals destroy picnic tables at elementary school in Southwest Virginia

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are looking to determine who destroyed three picnic tables at a Wythe County elementary school.

On Wednesday, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to show pictures of the damage people did at the school over the weekend at Spiller Elementary School.

The tables were purchased by the school’s PTA, with money being raised through fundraisers and donations, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Because the three heavy picnic tables were moved around to different locations authorities suspect either teenagers or adults of being responsible.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded people that the school’s playground is off-limits to the public and that anyone found on school property who is not an invited guest will be charged with trespassing on school property.

Wytheville Police will be doing extra patrols around Spiller Elementary after hours and on the weekends.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 276-223-6000.

If you see anyone on Spiller elementary property after school hours, authorities ask that you call 911 immediately so officers can respond.