What’s News Today: Free gift cards, new pedestrian bridge

Road work could cause delays in the evening in Lynchburg. The northbound turn on Candlers Mountain Road near Arby’s and Popeye’s will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday as crews install a new gas line.

You are encouraged to Go Orange for Work Zone Awareness today. The Virginia Department of Transportation encourages you to wear orange and post a selfie with the hashtag #GoOrangeVA. In 2020, there were 1,547 people injured in work zone crashes, with 11 people killed. 80 percent of the fatalities were people riding in cars.

Today is Pay it Forward Day. It’s a worldwide challenge, started in 2007, to celebrate small acts of kindness and the impact they can have in the world. You can do things like, buy someone a coffee, leave encouraging notes for a coworker, give praise to others or help a coworker.

Buy a gift card and get free gift certificates today. Starting at 8 a.m., if you buy $30 in gift cards from Downtown Roanoke, Inc., you’ll get $30 in gift certificates you can use at nearly 60 downtown Roanoke businesses. You’ll have until June 13th to use the free gift certificates. There is a limit of five. Act fast, as these will likely sell out quickly.

Ad

Jubilee Family Development Center in Lynchburg will hold its first-ever Giving Day. The 24-hour challenge aims to raise $50,000, which will unlock $50,000 in challenge gifts. Donations received will help support virtual and after-school learning through the Youth Education Support Program, help disadvantaged children attend summer camp and youth mentoring programs.

Franklin County celebrates the opening of the pedestrian bridge in Ferrum. As we’ve reported, the bridge crosses the Norfolk Southern tracks on Route 40, allowing for safe crossing, especially by students. The cost was approximately $1.4 million, which was shared by the state, county and the college.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance holds its annual meeting today. Business leaders will gather to recognize accomplishments, despite the pandemic and outline major plans for the region. The alliance will also hand out awards. The meeting is being held outside at Bank of the James Stadium, which will allow nearly 300 business leaders to meet in person.

Ad

The Interstate 81 Advisory Committee will meet virtually today. Members will get an update on the status of the I-81 improvement plan, a funding update as well as plans for multimodal improvements. The meeting begins at 2 p.m.