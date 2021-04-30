‘We are relieved’: 2 charged with second-degree murder in 2019 Franklin County homicide

After two years, two men have been arrested in connection to a man who was found shot to death on the side of the road in Franklin County.

Travis Pannell was reported missing in Roanoke on Oct. 8, 2019 before authorities said he was found shot to death on the side of Jubal Early Highway or Route 116 on Oct. 24, 2019.

Travis Pannell was found shot to death in 2019 in Franklin County (WSLS)

Patrick Davis, 34, was arrested in Danville on April 28 and was charged with second-degree murder in connection to Pannell’s death. Authorities said he is being held without bond.

Mario Day, 26, of Roanoke was arrested on April 29 in Marietta, Georiga in connection to Pannell’s death, police said. He is awaiting extradition back to Virginia, where authorities said he will also be charged with second-degree murder.

Below is a statement from the Pannell family: