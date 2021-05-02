Two Indiana high school students die in crash on their way to prom

Two high school students die in crash on their way to prom (Courtesy: WTHR)

ARCADIA, Ind. – An Indiana high school was scheduled to have prom on Saturday night, but just before 7 p.m. the school canceled prom after receiving news of two students who died and two others who were injured in a crash on their way to the prom, according to local NBC affiliate -- WTHR.

Hamilton Heights School Corporation Superintendent Derek Arrowood wrote a message to families sharing the tragic news.

“We are reaching out to share there has been an accident involving Hamilton Heights students on their way to prom,” Arrowood said. “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we have been informed that two students involved in this accident have died from their injuries.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office told WTHR that at 5:15 p.m. deputies were alerted of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 281st Street and Lacy Road.

One of the vehicles was a Honda Accord with four teens in it. The group was on their way to prom in Kokomo when they were t-boned by an SUV and both vehicles ended up in a nearby field.

When officers arrived at the crash they found two of the high school students in the Honda Accord had died. They identified the driver as Lendon Byram, and his front-seat passenger as Kalen Hart.

A tweet from Cathedral High School identified Byram as a student there.

