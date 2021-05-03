Partly Cloudy icon
Passerby alerted people to get out of Northwest Roanoke home amid fire

No one was hurt

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Crews responded to the 1500 block of Orange Avenue NW on Sunday, May 2, 2021, for a fire. (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Northwest Roanoke on Sunday night.

A person passing by noticed the flames and notified those inside to escape, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

At 9:24 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of Orange Avenue NW, a block away from the Family Dollar on Orange Ave, and arrived to find flames coming out of a home.

They rescued a number of pets from the home.

Five people from two units are displaced and the American Red Cross has been called to assist them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

