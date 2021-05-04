Agencies reporting downed tree, storm damage across Southwest, Central Virginia

Tuesday’s strong storms have left many residents across Southwest and Central Virginia with damage.

Local law enforcement agencies are warning folks to be cautious with travel as downed trees and various damage clutter the roads.

[More than 36,000 without power as strong storms knock out power across Southwest, Central Virginia]

Right here in the Star City, crews with Roanoke Fire-EMS have been tirelessly working to respond to multiple trees and power lines across the city.

More pictures from incidents around the @City_of_Roanoke this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/LTGioPvWeB — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) May 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Lynchburg Police have also been responding to a number of hazards due to the strong storm. They’re seeing downed trees and powerlines throughout the city as well as of 4:00 p.m.

Ad

Officers are responding to numerous hazards as a result of the storm. Please drive carefully and stay home if you can. There are downed trees and power lines throughout the city. Treat all stop lights that are out as a four way stop. Stay safe Lynchburg! — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) May 4, 2021

10 News has crews heading over to Bedford County as we’re hearing reports of significant damage to mobile homes due to straight-line gusts, as explained by our very own Chris Michaels. As of 5:00 p.m., our crews are seeing downed trees, a mobile home blown off of its foundation and other minor damage right off U.S. Route 460 in Montvale.