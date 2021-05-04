Partly Cloudy icon
77º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Agencies reporting downed tree, storm damage across Southwest, Central Virginia

Parts of our viewing area are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. Tuesday night

Nicole Del Rosario
, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: 
Southwest Virginia
,
Lynchburg
,
Roanoke
,
Weather

Tuesday’s strong storms have left many residents across Southwest and Central Virginia with damage.

Local law enforcement agencies are warning folks to be cautious with travel as downed trees and various damage clutter the roads.

[More than 36,000 without power as strong storms knock out power across Southwest, Central Virginia]

Right here in the Star City, crews with Roanoke Fire-EMS have been tirelessly working to respond to multiple trees and power lines across the city.

Meanwhile, Lynchburg Police have also been responding to a number of hazards due to the strong storm. They’re seeing downed trees and powerlines throughout the city as well as of 4:00 p.m.

10 News has crews heading over to Bedford County as we’re hearing reports of significant damage to mobile homes due to straight-line gusts, as explained by our very own Chris Michaels. As of 5:00 p.m., our crews are seeing downed trees, a mobile home blown off of its foundation and other minor damage right off U.S. Route 460 in Montvale.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: