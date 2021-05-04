Republicans set to nominate candidate for Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor from field of six

RICHMOND, Va. – We’re just days away from learning who the GOP will pick as its candidate for Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor as the nominating convention is happening on May 8.

A field of six Republicans will be narrowed down to one on Saturday.

Turning the tide in the Commonwealth’s leadership is among the issues they agree on.

“If you can’t win as a Republican in tough blue times, then you can’t win this year, but I’ve never lost to the Democrats and we’re not going to start now,” said candidate Glenn Davis.

“This train is going too far to the left and the Democratic train is coming right at our families and our businesses and I just don’t want to slow the train down, I want to stop that train and send it back to where it’s come from,” said candidate Tim Hugo.

Davis and Hugo are leading the pack in endorsements and fundraising.

Davis is the only candidate who currently holds office, serving as a delegate in the General Assembly.

“We need to make sure we pass down an environment that allows entrepreneurism to flourish. We need to pass down an environment where our Second Amendment rights are paramount so that we can make sure we’re able to protect ourselves and our family. We need to pass down an education system that teaches and not indoctrinates,” Davis said.