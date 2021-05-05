Authorities searching for missing man who never made it to Liberty University event

Quentin Maurice Badie and the 2016 Lexus IS 350 sedan he was driving.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty University Police Department is asking for help to find a man in need of medications who never made it to an event.

Quentin Maurice Badie, of Hampton, Virginia, was last seen on April 6 as he traveled to Liberty for an event.

He was checked into the event on April 8, but never showed.

Without medicine, he may appear confused or suffer hallucinations, according to police.

He was driving a blue 2016 Lexus IS 350 sedan with Florida tags, ISTW56.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to contact authorities at 434-592-7641.