Authorities searching for missing man who never made it to Liberty University event

Quentin Maurice Badie was last seen on April 6

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Lynchburg
Liberty University
Missing
Quentin Maurice Badie and the 2016 Lexus IS 350 sedan he was driving.
Quentin Maurice Badie and the 2016 Lexus IS 350 sedan he was driving. (Liberty University Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty University Police Department is asking for help to find a man in need of medications who never made it to an event.

Quentin Maurice Badie, of Hampton, Virginia, was last seen on April 6 as he traveled to Liberty for an event.

He was checked into the event on April 8, but never showed.

Without medicine, he may appear confused or suffer hallucinations, according to police.

He was driving a blue 2016 Lexus IS 350 sedan with Florida tags, ISTW56.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to contact authorities at 434-592-7641.

