Lynchburg Police searching for driver after crash seriously injures passenger

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg authorities are searching for a driver after a crash seriously injured a passenger, according to police.

Officers said the accident happened on US-29 North near the Candlers Mountain off-ramp around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday when a car rolled over on the expressway. According to police, the driver then ran away from the scene of the crash.

A passenger in the car was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

As a result of the crash, authorities said the road was shut down for several hours.

Authorities described the driver as a man wearing a black jacket and shorts.

Police said the accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6047.