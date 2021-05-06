Four sentenced after stealing $9,000 in checks from mailboxes from 2018 to 2019

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Four people were sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars in checks from mailboxes from 2018 to 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

Between June 2018 and January 2019, Justin Rosser and Kristen Knowles stole mail from residential mailboxes, then forged the checks so that they could cash them at a bank, according to court documents.

Authorities said that Amanda Thomas and Gloria Beckham helped Rosser and Knowles cash the fake checks. The members also used stolen driver’s licenses to help them in the mail theft scheme.

According to officials, Rosser and Knowles stole nearly $8,000 in checks, and in the fall and early winter of 2019, Knowles helped steal an additional $1,000.

As of May 5, all four individuals involved have been sentenced to time in prison:

On March 4, 2021, Rosser was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

On April 19, 2021, Knowles was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

On April 19, 2021, Beckham was sentenced to 12 months and one day.

On May 5, 2021, Thomas was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Coleman Adams prosecuted the case.