Dog fighting for his life after getting shot in Wythe County

Luke the dog was shot three times and is now fighting for his life. PACC Rescue is asking for donations to help cover his medical bills.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A dog is fighting for his life after he was shot in Wythe County.

That dog, Luke, was taken to Pulaski Animal Care and Control Rescue (PACC Rescue) last week after he was shot three times.

He had to have his tail amputated and may lose his leg.

The veterinarian bills could cost around $4,000. PACC Rescue is asking for monetary donations, towels and flat memory foam dog beds for Luke.

“Get back to the life that he deserves. That to me would mean more than I, I couldn’t say enough. I wouldn’t be able to show the gratitude I would have to help Luke,” said Missy Viars, the co-director of PACC Rescue.

Viars said a police investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you want to donate, you can reach out to PACC Rescue or donate through PayPal at: paccrescue@gmail.com.