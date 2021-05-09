Roanoke mothers ride through the hills to celebrate Mother’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Grabbing a bite to eat while cycling with family is how some Roanoke moms chose to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Play Roanoke and UnderDog Bikes created a five-mile route with several stops to grab brunch. A few mothers strapped on their helmets and peddled away with their families along the greenway.

McKinley Pollard, a college student in South Carolina, said she secretly changed her plane ticket just to spend time with her mom, Leigh Ramsey.

“I randomly sent it to her and said if you happen to be in town this may be fun,” Ramsey said. “Then I forgot about it because she wasn’t gonna be here, and then she surprised me with it.”

It’s the first time Play Roanoke was able to host this ride for mothers since the pandemic canceled it last year.