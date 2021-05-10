What’s News Today: Road work, hurricane season preparedness

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will get an update from Montgomery Executive Airport officials about plans to lengthen the runway. The airport plans to increase the length by 20 percent, which will allow it to accommodate nearly three-quarters of all business jets. As we’ve reported, the airport got a $1.3 million federal grant last year for the project.

Part of Parkland Drive in Lynchburg will close daily through Thursday. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday from Boonsboro Road to Morrison Drive, repairing the pavement. A detour will be in place.

Nighttime closures on Interstate 81 could impact your commute. From 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. this week, the southbound ramp at exit 114 will be closed for paving and striping. This is the exit onto Route 8. The speed limit will drop to 60 miles per hour.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors could approve the budget for the county and school system tonight. The county’s $115 million plan gives five percent raises to staff and creates 14 new positions. The board could also vote to ask for a proposal to continue expanding broadband in the county.

The Roanoke Planning Commission will consider amendments to the Mill Mountain Trails Plan. The first plan was passed by City Council in 2006. Changes will update the plan based on progress made, build on regional changes in outdoor recreation and identify opportunities for additions to the trail network.

This week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. It’s time to prepare your home for the upcoming hurricane season, which begins on June 1st. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say you get disaster supplies, including food, water, medicine and batteries to last at least three days. It’s also a good time to review your insurance policies to make sure you have enough coverage. According to forecasters at Colorado State University, above-average activity is expected in the Atlantic this year.

Danville Public Schools holds its annual STEAM Night. The family event focuses on science, technology, engineering, art and math. Students and parents will take part in activities, exploring STEAM topics. Due to the pandemic, it’s being divided into two nights, with PreK-5th grade tonight and 6th through 12th grades tomorrow.

This week is National Salvation Army Week. The Salvation Army was formed in 1886, working to help people in need in the community, by helping people in crisis by providing shelter, food and more. The Salvation Army says the last year has been challenging, due to an increase in need during the pandemic. National Salvation Army Week was started by President Eisenhower in 1954.