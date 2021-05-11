One hurt in weekend shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Lynchburg over the weekend, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities said they received a call about someone being shot around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100-block of Jubilee Drive.

There were officers in the area who said they heard the gunshots and responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound and performed CPR until medics arrived. The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect left the scene and officers do not know their identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. T. Davis at 434-455-6166.