Scythe, picnic table stolen from Bedford County antique store

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities need your help finding a man who they believe stole a picnic table and scythe from an antique store on Friday night, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:20 p.m., authorities said they responded to Olde Mill Primitives regarding a theft that happened about 20 minutes earlier.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers discovered that a two-toned single-cab pickup truck backed up to the business and someone loaded a picnic table and a scythe onto its bed. The truck had a dark-colored body with a light-colored trim, according to authorities.

Deputies said after the suspect left the parking lot, he left traveling west on Route 24.

According to authorities, the subject is a balding, middle-aged man who was wearing a hoodie and jeans at the scene of the theft.

Authorities said they weren’t able to make out the subject’s license plate number in the surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Cosby at 540-586-7827 or submit a tip to Central Virginia Crime Stoppers via phone at 1-888-798-5900, online at http://p3tips.com, or the PSTIPS3 app on your mobile device.