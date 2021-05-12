What’s News Today: Road construction, broadband relief program

If you travel Interstate 81 southbound in Botetourt County, you can expect delays during the evening and overnight hours. Work will take place nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. this week. There will be alternating lane closures between mile markers 168 and 169 as crews pave. This work is part of the I-81 Safety Improvement Project.

Part of Maury River Road or Route 39 in Rockbridge County will be closed today until 5 p.m. Crews are upgrading a crossing between Route 780 and Route 601. Detours are in place.

Road work in Lynchburg could cause you delays today and tomorrow. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., crews will be milling on Dewitt, Carter and Price Streets.

Martinsville City Council will hold a budget work session today. Council will review proposals for city departments, constitutional offices and capital improvements. Additional session will be held tomorrow and Tuesday. Council will hold a public hearing about the budget later this month.

Enrollment for the Emergency Broadband Benefit opens today. The Federal Communications Commission program helps lower the cost of internet service for eligible households during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides up to $50 a month for eligible households and up to $100 per household for the purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet. A household is eligible if its income at or below $135 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, participates in SNAP or Medicaid, receive free or reduce lunch, received a Pell Grant or lost a job or were furloughed during the pandemic. We have a link to the program on wsls.com.

Total Action for Progress will hold a virtual grand opening for a new warehouse. The warehouse is home to donations to the TAP Books program. It sells the books to generate money for programs. Books are also given to people in need. There are several drop-off points throughout the Roanoke Valley if you want to donate.

The Elliston man, arrested for his role in the January Capitol riot, is scheduled to be in court for arraignment. As we’ve reported, last month, a grand jury indicted Jeremy Groseclose on six charges. Court records show investigators learned about his possible involvement from two tips from the community. Officials believe video shows him inside the Capitol for more than two hours. He was arrested at his home in February.