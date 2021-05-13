Police arrest 56-year-old man who shot dog in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Police have arrested the man who shot a dog in Wythe County in April, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 29, authorities said they received the report of a wounded animal with multiple gunshot wounds.

Last week, that dog, Luke, was taken to Pulaski Animal Care and Control Rescue (PACC Rescue) after he was shot three times, according to officers.

As of Thursday, Luke’s surgery has been postponed because his blood levels haven’t been stable enough, according to PACC Rescue. The rescue center said it will do another blood level check on Saturday.

Roger Alan Shockley, 56, of Barren Springs, was arrested for the shooting and charged with the following:

Class one misdemeanor

Causing bodily injury to a dog with the intent to injure

Authorities said Shockley was released on a $500 unsecured bond.

“We thank the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office their investigation that led to these charges,” said Wythe County Public Information Officer Elizabeth Sweeney.