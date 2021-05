ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a fire in Southeast Roanoke.

Units were dispatched at 8:35 a.m. to the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street SE, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities said units at the scene marked it a second alarm fire.

Authorities said two homes are fully engulfed, and two other homes were exposed to heat damage. Crews said they have not been able to get inside the two homes that are fully engulfed.

10 News has a crew at the scene. Here’s what we know so far: