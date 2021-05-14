Pittsylvania/Danville Health District plans to vaccinate children for COVID-19

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Pittsylvania/Danville Health District is planning ways to make it easy for adolescents to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Health Director Dr. Scott Spillman said hosting mass vaccination events and bringing local pharmacies to schools are just some of the ideas leaders are discussing to help get children vaccinated.

But he said time is a constraint and added that he hopes to get at least one dose of the vaccine in some students’ arms before school is out by June.

But with CDC saying second doses can be administered as late as 42 days, Spillman said time is not a “deal-breaker.”

“No matter who gives the first somebody else can give the second,” he said. “It’s a partnership in that sense. We just want it done. We don’t care who does it, we just want it done.”

Spillman said children 12 and older are “a group we really want to protect” because they are more active and interact often with adults which could lead to virus spreading.

Additionally, Spillman said if children get the vaccine, more students can resume in-person learning and participate in sports that are key for youth development.

He said the health department is planning to do a walk-in vaccination clinic at the JC Penny in Danville on May 22.