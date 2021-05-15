Crews respond to fire at senior living community in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a fire at a senior living community Saturday morning.

At about 10:03 a.m., crews responded to the 300 block of Hershberger Rd NW, about a mile west of Walmart.

When crews arrived at the scene, they said they found smoke coming from the apartment of the multi-family assisted living facility.

Crews said that other apartments filled with smoke but said nothing was found when they checked to see if the fire spread.

According to authorities, the fire was under control within 10 minutes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.