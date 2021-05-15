S.C. woman hoarding gasoline catches on fire after crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. – A woman hoarding gas caught on fire following a car crash Thursday night in Pickens County, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A deputy in a marked patrol unit, saw a Pontiac G6 traveling on Jameson Road in Pickens and determined that the vehicle was displaying a South Carolina license plate that had been reported stolen, Chief Deputy Chad Brooks told WIS-TV.

Posted by Sarah Wilson on Thursday, May 13, 2021

The aftermath of the wreck was captured on a video that was shared on Facebook. It shows large flames and heavy black smoke billowing from the car.

According to Brooks, as the vehicle approached the intersection of Jameson Road and Wolf Creek Road, the deputy activated his vehicle’s emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop.

Ad

The driver of the Pontiac turned left onto Wolf Creek Road and accelerated the vehicle in an attempt to elude law enforcement. The deputy then activated his vehicle’s siren, Brooks said.

According to Brooks, the driver lost control of the vehicle, veered off the roadway, and completely flipped the vehicle.

The vehicle immediately caught fire and multiple explosions were heard inside the vehicle, Brooks said.