‘It means a lot to us’:Car show brings in donations for NRV Agape Center

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Dozens of cars revved up their engines in Christiansburg on Sunday at a charitable car show.

Looking to highlight the services Agape Center NRV provides, Gearheads For A Cause collected money and food donations for the organization.

Steven and Laken Smith, founders of Gearheads For A Cause, hosted a raffle to win door prizes donated by about 35 local sponsors.

The organization’s goal is to raise more money than last month’s car show which collected more than $800.

The car enthusiasts said they want to help non-profits after organizations took a heavy hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It means a lot to us,” Steven said. “It does. Especially knowing we’re getting the car group together. Getting everyone out and just helping out.”

The Smiths said they will spotlight another organization in a “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser in the future.