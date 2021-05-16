One flown to hospital, 6 ejected in Bedford County vehicle crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person was flown to the hospital after an accident where six people were ejected, according to the Forest Volunteer Fire Department.

Virginia State Police told 10 News that it happened at about 3:04 a.m. on Sunday on Ivy Lake Drive in Forest, Virginia.

The accident involved eight patients, six of who were ejected from the vehicle, according to the Forest Fire Department.

We were told the accident only involved one vehicle.

Engine 5, Rescue 5, Brush 5 and Chief 5 responded to a single car motor vehicle accident with a total of eight patients,... Posted by Forest Fire Department on Sunday, May 16, 2021

Crews said one person was flown to a local hospital.

The cause of the accident has not been determined.