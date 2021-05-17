‘It’s where adventure begins’: Roanoke shines bright as outdoor destination

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke has become an outdoor destination, attracting visitors from all over the country and the world.

“It’s where adventure begins,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

“Just the beauty of the area itself, it’s the people, it’s the hospitality,” said Catherine Fox, vice president of public affairs and destination development at Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Roanoke is undoubtedly a special place, perhaps most special when you step outdoors.

“You have everything from the Appalachian Trail to just a hike up to Mill Mountain to the beautiful star and see this incredible overlook,” Fox said.

Roanoke is the largest city on the Appalachian Trail, America’s East Coast Mountain Biking Capital, the only International Mountain Bicycling Association silver-level ride center on the East Coast and has multiple access points to America’s favorite drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway.

“If you want to go out for a relaxing ride on the greenways, you can do that. If you want to go out and be competitive, you can do that too,” Fox said.

“We literally have everything that you need here for a weekend getaway or to start your adventure here at Explore Park,” North said.