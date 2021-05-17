Prevent identity theft with a Shred-A-Thon hosted by the Lynchburg Police Department

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Have confidential papers around your house that you don’t need anymore? The Lynchburg Police Department has an event coming up this weekend that may just help.

Lynchburg Police are teaming up with the Southwest Regional Crime Prevention Association to host a free Shred-A-Thon on May 22.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., people will be able to shred old personal, medical and financial records in an effort to prevent identity theft and fraud.

Participants are allotted three bags or three boxes of papers per vehicle to ensure everyone is able to shred their unneeded papers.

The event will be held at the E.C. Glass High School parking lot at 2111 Memorial Ave.

It is free and open to the public.

For more information, you can contact Crime Prevention Specialist, Cindy L. Kozerow, at 434-455-6145.