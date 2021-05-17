What’s News Today: Tax deadline, plastic bag tax

Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing tonight about imposing a new disposable plastic bag tax. The General Assembly passed legislation this year, allowing localities to enact the tax of up to five cents per bag. The tax would be charged by grocery, convenience and drug stores. Money raised would be used for environmental cleanup, education programs designed to reduce environmental waste and providing reusable bags to SNAP and WIC recipients. If passed, the new tax would take effect on January 1.

Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing about the school system buying the Roanoke Times building in downtown. The School Board has agreed to purchase two buildings for nearly $5.9 million. Administrative offices would relocate to the building on Campbell Avenue. The vacated properties would be used for career and technical education, as well as a Community Empowerment and Education Center.

Road work could impact your commute in Lynchburg. There will be lane closures on Atlanta Avenue from Wards Ferry Road to Babcock Place every day this week from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as AEP replaces poles. Minor delays are possible.

If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, today is the deadline. The Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline to “help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic.” Governor Northam also extended the deadline for Virginia tax returns. If you are unable to meet the midnight deadline, you can file for an extension, but you will need to pay any taxes owed to avoid interest and penalties.

Starting today, you can park for free in downtown Blacksburg. Now through August 15, parking fees are waived. It’s an effort to get more people downtown to shop, eat and gather, while Virginia Tech students are on summer break.