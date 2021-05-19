Roanoke Regional Partnership looks to increase the Star City’s workforce

ROANOKE, Va – The Roanoke Regional Partnership is looking at new ways to enhance the Star City’s workforce.

On Wednesday, during its Go Virginia Recovery roundtable series, business leaders from all different sectors of the city looked at ways to get college students and young adults involved in new careers in Roanoke.

“Really figuring out how to communicate, not just to the students, but also to parents as students about the different opportunities and what that looks like and what, how to make those connections early on,” Katie Beach with the Roanoke Regional Partnership said.

Organizers of the roundtable also discussed different ways to bring new business to Roanoke and help fix the growing labor problem across the United States.