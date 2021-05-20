Bones found in Giles County along New River determined to be human remains

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have determined that remains found earlier this week in Giles County are, in fact, human remains.

On Sunday, a group of fishermen in the Shumate Falls area of Glen Lyn contacted law enforcement after finding skeletal remains on the bank of the New River.

The Medical Examiner’s Office inspected the bones and belives they are from a white man who died sometime in the past year and was between 40 to 60 years old.

A pair of high-top Under Armour shoes were found along with the remains, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have contacted several local jurisdictions about missing persons reports, but the description has not matched any reports.

Anyone with information that may help identify this man is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.