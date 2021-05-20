‘I wouldn’t be here today’: How fly fishing saved a Southwest Virginia veteran’s life

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of the men and women who honorably serve our country face a new crisis when they return from combat overseas.

A Southwest Virginia organization is helping them through their scars by using the water to heal.

Fly fishing reeled James Beheler in years ago.

“It’s my passion in life. I love it,” Beheler said. “Every fish I catch, it’s like the first one I ever caught. It never gets old.”

It’s much more than a sport, for the Franklin County man, it’s about survival.

“It means the world to me. It saved my life. It literally saved my life,” Beheler said.

Beheler served in the Navy for nearly 7 years, in Afghanistan for more than a year. He was in it for the long-haul but was wounded and medically retired in 2014.

“I didn’t have a purpose. I felt useless,” Beheler said.

Ad

Ad