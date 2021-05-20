Is it legal for businesses to ask for COVID-19 vaccination proof? Legal experts say yes

ROANOKE, Va. – With some mask mandates lifted and more people vaccinated, life is seemingly returning to normal. However, there is a lot of confusion as we leave some COVID-19 restrictions in the past.

One of the biggest questions, perhaps, is whether a business can ask to see proof of your vaccination with your vaccine card, and if that’s legal. Legal experts say yes.

“It’s legal for anyone to ask you any questions sans it being a derogatory comment towards you,” answered Attorney Cerid Lugar.

So, basically, it’s up to you!

Attorney Lugar says there are some stipulations businesses need to keep in mind if they’re requiring customers be vaccinated.

“So long as it’s not on a discriminatory basis, which the law recognizes classically,” said Lugar. “As of now, there isn’t [law] that says you can discriminate or not discriminate on premise of not being vaccinated.”

Not everyone opted out of the vaccine just because they didn’t want it. Some chose not to get it because of their religion or disability.

Another attorney we spoke with says businesses need to keep those things in mind to ensure they are not discriminating against certain groups.