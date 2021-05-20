Man hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is working to investigate a shooting that happened Thursday morning.

At about 5:40 a.m., police were notified that a person with a gunshot wound arrived to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal transport.

Authorities said they responded to the hospital to talk to the man, who was being treated for what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers and detectives haven’t determined where the shooting took place at this time, and no arrests have been made.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Roanoke Police at 540-344-8500.