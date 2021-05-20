Rural Jobs Act aims to bring more jobs to Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – With a goal to create more jobs in rural communities, Sen. Mark Warner is reintroducing the Rural Jobs Act.

The bill aims to expand the New Markets Tax Credit and set aside $1 billion for communities with less than 50,000 people.

Sen. Mark Warner said the tax incentive will help entice more private investors to build up rural communities and lead to more job creation.

Warner said the problem is these type of tax credits tend to go to urban and suburban areas instead and was neglecting rural areas.

“We can make sure as the economy reopens post covid that the job growth will not just take place in the 95 64th corridor,” Warner said. “But that other parts will be included.”

Multiple areas like Alleghany, Bland, Giles and Lexington would qualify.