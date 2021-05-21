Man injured after Thursday night shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night.

At about 10:10 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Green Spring Ave NW.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound inside a home in the area.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police determined the shooting didn’t happen at the residence the man was found in, but have not be able to locate the scene of the shooting at this time.

No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.