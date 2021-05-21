Clear icon
Why people have dubbed Roanoke as a festival town

Festivals are making a comeback in the Star City after being canceled for most of 2020

Jessica Jewell
, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke making a comeback as a festival town ahead of summer

The heartbeat of the Star City is making a comeback with the return of events and festivals.

Roanoke is known for lots of annual events, celebrating the many cultures that shape the region like Festivals in the Park and Local Colors.

In fact, many people have dubbed Roanoke a festival town.

Events had to be canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they’re finally starting to fill the calendar once again.

“The area’s done a really good job of creating kind of an outdoor brand and there’s a lot of longstanding festivals. And I think it’s something the community has always come out to support. So I think when organizers see that, they’re inclined to expand upon whatever the offerings are because people will come out and support it,” said Jaime Clark, marketing & communications manager with Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Outdoor concerts are also a big draw for downtown.

Party in Elmwood returned last night and will run every week through October.

