Why people have dubbed Roanoke as a festival town

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke making a comeback as a festival town ahead of summer

The heartbeat of the Star City is making a comeback with the return of events and festivals.

Roanoke is known for lots of annual events, celebrating the many cultures that shape the region like Festivals in the Park and Local Colors.

In fact, many people have dubbed Roanoke a festival town.

Events had to be canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they’re finally starting to fill the calendar once again.

“The area’s done a really good job of creating kind of an outdoor brand and there’s a lot of longstanding festivals. And I think it’s something the community has always come out to support. So I think when organizers see that, they’re inclined to expand upon whatever the offerings are because people will come out and support it,” said Jaime Clark, marketing & communications manager with Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Outdoor concerts are also a big draw for downtown.

Party in Elmwood returned last night and will run every week through October.