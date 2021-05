Crews respond to fire that spread to multiple vehicles.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a fire on Williamson Road that eventually spread to multiple vehicles on Saturday.

At about 1:40 p.m., crews were sent to the 4600 block of Williamson Road Northwest, in the area near Papa Johns, for the report of the fire.

Crews said they were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates are under investigation.