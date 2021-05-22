Partly Cloudy icon
No one injured after commercial structure fire in Northwest Roanoke

Happened Saturday night

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Roanoke
Fire
The fire happened at Shenandoah Ave Northwest. (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – No one was hurt after a commercial structure fire Saturday night, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

At about 6:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 3400 block of Shenandoah Ave NW, near Salem Turnpike, for a fire alarm.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from a commercial structure and said sprinklers helped lessen the fire’s impact. Firefighters were able to fully extinguish what wasn’t put out by the sprinklers, according to authorities.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

