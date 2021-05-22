Preventing Asian hate through the Yellow Whistle project in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Calling out anti-Asian hate, a group in Blacksburg is bringing the National Yellow White Project closer to home.

Students stood outside Oasis World Market to pass out 200 yellow whistles Friday.

It not only serves as self protection as hate crimes rise, but also represents the Asian-American community taking a stand to fight against historical discrimination.

“It’s painful to watch some times,” said 16-year-old Sammi Wang. “People are getting exposed to it and are finally realizing this historical movement that’s been going on for years,” said 16-year-old Sammi Wang.

The national project aims to pass out more than 200,000 whistles.