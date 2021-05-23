Here’s how you can cool down during the heatwave

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Taking advantage of the heatwave Sunday, families cooled down at the beach of Smith Mountain Lake on its opening weekend.

Some hit the water to sail, and others chose to swim. But either way Luis Frias, of Roanoke, said it’s time to step outside and spend time with the family.

“I’m tired of the cold,” he said. “There are a lot more activities to do in the summertime.”

But don’t dive in just yet. To ward off dehydration, pack plenty of water bottles to sip throughout the day, and don’t forget to give your furry friends a drink either.

Sean Larson’s dog, Ziggy, nestled in the grass to avoid a sunburn, but his owner kept an eye on his footpads.

“I picked him up over the concrete so he wouldn’t burn his paws,” Larson said.

Playing volleyball in the sand is all fun and games until the heat scorches the feet. A lesson a few Bedford teenagers learned recently.

“It’s really hot especially the sand,” 15-year-old Jadyn Clark said.