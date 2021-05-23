Partly Cloudy icon
Man taken into custody in connection to a death in Pulaski County

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Pulaski County
New River Valley
Corey Wayne Hodge
PULASKI COUNTY, Va.UPDATE

Corey Wayne Hodge, who was wanted in connection to a death in Pulaski County, has been found and is in custody, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Corey Wayne Hodge is wanted in connection to a death that occurred Sunday morning. Authorities said he was possibly last seen in the area of Interstate 81 near the Exit 98 interchange in Dublin, Virginia.

He is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 220 pounds and was last known to be wearing blue jeans, tan boots, a white t-shirt and a camouflage jacket with a hood that has the word “Joker” on the top front, according to authorities.

Officers said if you see Hodge, do not approach him, but instead call 911 immediately.

