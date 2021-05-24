Authorities searching for missing 66-year-old Nelson County woman with Alzheimer’s

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing woman with Alzheimer’s.

66-year-old Margaret “Peggy” Ijams Josephson wandered from her Roseland home Monday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen around 3:00 p.m. walking in her driveway in the 400 block of Roseland Road wearing brown jeans, a white shirt with black stripes and dark brown sneakers. Authorities described her as a 5 feet, 4 inches tall woman who weighs about 130 pounds.

Authorities said Josephson, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, responds to the name Peggy.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.