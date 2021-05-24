New cigarette butt receptacles installed in Downtown Roanoke

Roanoke has new cigarette butt recepticles

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City is cutting down on litter and trying to protect the environment.

The city installed about 20 new cigarette butt receptacles in Downtown Roanoke thanks to a grant.

The project will reduce litter and help improve the aesthetic of the downtown business district.

City officials are also concerned about water quality.

Cigarette butts contain plastic and chemicals that don’t decompose in the environment.

“So it would definitely affect where people fish and swim and kayak and play,” said Mckenzie Brocker, an environmental specialist with Roanoke’s stormwater division. “And definitely could affect drinking water downstream of us.”

The city might add more receptacles in the future.