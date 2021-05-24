Two men die in separate incidents along the Blue Ridge Parkway

Partly Cloudy icon
Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY – The National Park Service announced Monday that two men died on Sunday in separate incidents about 100 miles away from each other along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

At 3 a.m., authorities received a report of a person in distress near Milepost 63, which just north of where the Parkway crosses over the James River in Amherst County.

Authorities arrived to find a car parked off the shoulder of the road and a man in the driver’s seat.

Authorities pronounced the driver, Kevin Cox, 55, of Lynchburg, dead at the scene and it’s believed he suffered a medical emergency before his death.

Later in the day, at 1:30 p.m., rangers responded to a motorcycle crash near Milepost 162, near Haycock in Floyd County.

The man riding the motorcycle, 22-year-old Matthew Gauck, of Pilot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gauck was going at a high rate of speed, which is what authorities say caused the crash.

