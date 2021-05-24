What’s News Today: Budget hearings, Safe Boating Week

Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing about the city’s proposed budget and taxes. The proposed spending plan is $307 million, an increase of $9.6 million. The budget address seven priorities, including education, community safety, human services and more. The hearing begins at 7 p.m. You can register to comment by contacting the city clerk’s office by noon.

Salem City Council will also hold a public hearing about the city’s proposed budget. The budget is $171 million, an increase of $2.6 million. The city says this budget is still $900,000 less than before the pandemic.

Today is the deadline to apply for a vacant school board seat in Roanoke County. The Catawba District seat is being vacated next month upon the resignation of Don Butzer. The school board will appoint a new member, who will serve until the election in November, when a permanent replacement will be elected. If you wish to be considered, applications are due by 5 p.m.

Ad

This week is National Safe Boating Week. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources reminds you to wear a life jacket while on the water. You are also advised to check the forecast before you leave and let someone know where you are going and when you will return.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today. It’s at the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.