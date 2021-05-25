Authorities find missing 13-year-old girl from Bedford County

13-year-old Aubrey Childs was seen getting into a hunter green Jeep Cherokee with wood grained siding bearing VA registration UXW-9612 at 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

Authorities said Aubrey Childs has been found safe.

The incident is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing teenage girl.

13-year-old Aubrey Childs was last seen Tuesday at about 12:25 p.m. getting into a hunter green Jeep Cherokee with wood grained siding with Virginia license plate UXW-9612.

Authorities said this incident happened near Regency Drive in the Stewartsville area of Bedford County.