Local News

Authorities find missing 13-year-old girl from Bedford County

Nicole Del Rosario
, Digital Content Producer

Missing
Bedford County
13-year-old Aubrey Childs was seen getting into a hunter green Jeep Cherokee with wood grained siding bearing VA registration UXW-9612 at 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va.UPDATE

Authorities said Aubrey Childs has been found safe.

The incident is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing teenage girl.

13-year-old Aubrey Childs was last seen Tuesday at about 12:25 p.m. getting into a hunter green Jeep Cherokee with wood grained siding with Virginia license plate UXW-9612.

Authorities said this incident happened near Regency Drive in the Stewartsville area of Bedford County.

