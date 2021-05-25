Danville hires new outreach workers to prevent youth gang violence

DANVILLE, Va. – Saving lives one at a time, Danville hires outreach workers to combat troubled youth and gang violence.

For three years, Danville Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator Robert David worked by himself trying to save youth from going down the wrong path.

“You don’t throw anyone away,” he said. “Because I can’t tell you and look at you and tell you what your potential is.”

More than a dozen people have graduated so far from his workforce readiness program called Project Imagine.

Looking to expand these efforts, he recently hired three new prevention outreach workers.

“They are there for everything,” David said. “They are there for when they are celebrating, they are there for when they are down. And really it’s that old school mentality of a village raising a child. Well, we just created the village.”

Based on a referral process, each outreach worker will partner with local agencies and develop bonds with 13 assigned youth at most.

Looking at Danville’s crime, property crime is on the decline but other violent crimes such as robberies and aggravated assault are starting to see an uptick.