17 Roanoke organizations receieve $65K in mini-grants in effort to prevent gun violence

ROANOKE, Va – Leaders in Roanoke are giving out small grants to organizations across the city in hopes of coming up with new ways to prevent gun violence.

The Gun Violence Prevention Council announced the winners Wednesday.

From a young age, Roanoke resident Jalen Small always wanted to make a difference in people’s lives.

“Both my parents were social workers, and so they led me to want to do more work in the community focused on the youth,” Building Bridges Not Barriers Founder Jalen Small said.

So he started Build Bridges Not Barriers, a non-profit aiming to keep children on the right track. They are one of several organizations in the city to get grants to prevent acts of gun violence, something Small sees all too often in Roanoke.

“We hear about and we see the effects of the mental health piece of it, you know, a lot of times, we really don’t focus on the mental health piece,” Small said.

Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia was also one of the organizations to receive new money from the city.

“We’re really grateful for the opportunity to expand what we do in the youth develop fields so what can we do to prevent gun violence in how we work with our kids how we talk with our kids,” CEO Boys and Girls Club SWVA Michelle Davis said.